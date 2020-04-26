Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,809 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 744.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

