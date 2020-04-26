Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,002 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Shares of SPLK opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

