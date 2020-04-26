Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,096 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 293,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after acquiring an additional 390,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,157,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter.

NEA stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

