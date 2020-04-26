Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,942 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 469.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Copart by 19.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.