Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

