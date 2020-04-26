Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.57. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.