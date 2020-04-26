Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.45% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $31.55 on Friday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

