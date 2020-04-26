RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $137,146.03 and $9,937.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RealChain

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,391,202 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

