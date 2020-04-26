Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $23.74 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

