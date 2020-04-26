Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.