Rotharium (RTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00012630 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02584879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00213354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

