Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.29. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

