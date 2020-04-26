Ryo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $298.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $162,929.29 and $298.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,621.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02577244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.12 or 0.03176743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00589461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00806496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00586840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,853,403 coins and its circulating supply is 19,736,090 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

