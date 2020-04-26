Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.00 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $24.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.17 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.11 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Schlumberger by 20.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 155.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 41,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

