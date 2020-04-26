SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 403.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,275,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

