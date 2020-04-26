Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $554,512.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00020268 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005838 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

