Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Critical Analysis

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.24 $17.47 million $2.65 10.17 Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.32 $8.37 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Bankshares and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.38% 9.48% 1.36% Severn Bancorp 16.72% 8.10% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Severn Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

