SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.63 Million

Analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $384.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.96 million and the highest is $391.30 million. SLM posted sales of $396.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

