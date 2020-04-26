SocialCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,600.45 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,600.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

