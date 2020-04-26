Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.23 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

