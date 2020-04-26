SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $48.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $47.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year sales of $191.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $191.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.