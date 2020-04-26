Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

