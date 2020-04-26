SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $50,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,567.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $333,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

