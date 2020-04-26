SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $51,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.