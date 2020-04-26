SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,481 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

