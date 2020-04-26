Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

