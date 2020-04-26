Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Store Capital by 4,280.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Store Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

STOR opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.