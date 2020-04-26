Storeum (STO) Market Cap Reaches $87.24 Million

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded 117,524% higher against the US dollar. Storeum has a market capitalization of $87.24 million and $16,229.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004930 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

