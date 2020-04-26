Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post $315.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $321.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $305.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

