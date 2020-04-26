TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

