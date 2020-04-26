Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

