Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.60). Tenneco posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $3.83 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

