Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.58% of Teradata worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 600.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 609.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 365.3% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 320,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

