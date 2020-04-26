The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $522.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $557.90 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $450.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

