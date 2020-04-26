Thingschain Trading 30.6% Higher This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $23,815.80 and approximately $10,780.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,667.69 or 1.00748929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

