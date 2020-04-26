Ties.DB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $186,752.40 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

