ToaCoin Price Up 4.9% This Week (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. ToaCoin has a market capitalization of $683,999.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ToaCoin

TOA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

