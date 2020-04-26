TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0849 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 135.7% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $4.35 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036924 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,667.80 or 1.00553921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,099,254 coins and its circulating supply is 16,894,028 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

