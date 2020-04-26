TOKPIE Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,561.31 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $69,561.31 and $183.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001311 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

