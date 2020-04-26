Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2,713.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $35.40 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

