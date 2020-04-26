Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

