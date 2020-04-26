TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

Several brokerages have commented on TTG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.09. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 11,630 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.30 ($26,160.62).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

