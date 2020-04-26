TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $753,529.15 and $1.24 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 71,403,798,027 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

