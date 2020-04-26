TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $600,347.24 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $600,347.24 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.02542518 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000964 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013175 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

