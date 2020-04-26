Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 684.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after buying an additional 338,813 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

