UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.83% of UMB Financial worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

