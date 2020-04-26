Ur-Energy’s (URG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 560,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

