Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lessened by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 188,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after buying an additional 783,585 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,198,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $42.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

