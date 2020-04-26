Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $49,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.