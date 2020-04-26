Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VEOEY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

